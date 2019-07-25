Comfortable today, summertime returns this weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday Gulf Coast!

Today will be much like yesterday with low humidity for this time of year, but just one or two degrees warmer. We will keep a northerly wind component which will help keep the humidity and temperatures down. We will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s today with only 10% coverage of showers.

Tonight will be clear with lows dipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow is when summertime returns. The wind shifts back to the south which brings more humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. With this humidity and moisture comes the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. This continues through the weekend with slightly higher rain coverage.

TROPICS: The front that moved through our area earlier this week has stalled out in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a low chance that a low pressure could spin up from the front and develop into a tropical low pressure, but that chance is very low at 10% in both 2 and 5 days. As of now, this is not a threat to our area, but we will continue to keep you updated.