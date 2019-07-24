Comfortable temperatures with an eye on the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a chamber of commerce weather day today, our weather tonight in a word will be… refreshing.

We’ll cool off steadily tonight and most will start tomorrow in the upper 60s. Skies will be clear and winds will be light out of the north. Tomorrow won’t bring too many changes with fairly-low humidity, partly cloudy skies, and highs near 90. Get outside and enjoy it if you can!

By Friday though normal summertime humidity returns. We’ll keep highs near 90, and there will be a 20% chance for showers. We’ll see a bit more rain this weekend at a 40% chance, but it doesn’t look like a washout.

Past the weekend into the work-week, it’s just more typical summertime. That means highs near 90, lows in the lower 70s, and afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The front that moved through yesterday has stalled out in the Gulf. There is a low (10%) chance that a low pressure spins up off of the front and becomes a tropical low pressure. Models still aren’t showing any development, so at this point, it’s nothing to worry about, but we’ll keep an eye on it and bring you any updates if there are any changes.