Comfortable night ahead, Tropical downpours for Friday and the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Lower humidity has settled in with abundant sunshine. The weather looks to go downhill for the weekend with a tropical disturbance approaching the Gulf Coast.

We anticipate a stretch of quiet weather over the next 24-36 hours. This evening, we anticipate light breezes and steady cooling. Temperatures will slowly ease down through the 70s. Many communities will bottom out in the 60s.

Thursday will be another quiet day. Expect plenty of sunshine with a south wind for the afternoon. Highs will climb back into the lower 90s with passing afternoon clouds.

A tropical system will move north towards the Gulf Coast Friday. This will lead to increasing moisture locally with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Periods of heavy rain will be likely, especially Saturday. Some gusty wind will be possible along with minor coastal flooding. Elevated rain chances will continue through Sunday and possibly into early Monday. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 2-4” in Northwest Florida to 6-8” in Mississippi. Flooding will be a concern.

The weather will remain unsettled through next week with deep tropical moisture in place. Highs will climb closer to 90 with lows in the 70s.