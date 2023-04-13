MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we approach the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, Colorado State University (CSU) released their forecast Thursday for tropical activity during the 2023 season.

Researchers from CSU predict that we will have a “slightly below-average” 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. Here is the breakdown for this year compared to our average and 2022’s tropical activity:

CSU forecast compared with 2022 and average storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes

CSU forecasts 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. This is one less named storm than our average and the amount of named storms for 2022.

Several factors are taken into consideration when determining the number of expected storms for the Atlantic basin, including water temperature, El Niño and La Niña pattern, and more.

According to forecasts from CSU, sea surface temperatures are much warmer than normal in the eastern and central tropical and subtropical Atlantic, and the Caribbean is running close to normal. In addition, a transition to an El Niño pattern is expected, but there is some uncertainty about the strength. This pattern would increase wind shear which would limit the development of tropical systems.

Seasonal Forecast Details

CSU will issue updates to the forecast on June 1, July 6 and August 3.