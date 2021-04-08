Colorado State forecasts an above average 2021 hurricane season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Colorado State University released their 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast. This year they predict that it will be an above average hurricane season.

They anticipate above average probabilities for major hurricanes making landfall along the United States Coastline and the Caribbean. They forecast 4 major hurricanes and overall 17 named storms this 2021 Hurricane Season.

It is important to know that it only takes one storm to alter lives. We should all prepare the same for this upcoming hurricane season.