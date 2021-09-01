Cold Front Today, Drier air this week

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new insight Tuesday about how long the COVID-19 vaccine protects people from the coronavirus. These new details come as hospitalizations across the country are trending slightly downward — although they're still at the highest level since winter.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's top official, warned that the vaccine's effectiveness might weaken over time and appears to decline in its ability to keep seniors out of the hospital.