Cold Front Today, Drier air this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! A cold front nearing our area will bring a 40% chance of thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening hours. Partly cloudy skies now with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Cooler weather is in the forecast after these lines of storms drift over our area.

Thursday there may be a stray coastal shower in the morning but then sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Thursday night the cooler air will settle in and lows will dip down into the mid to upper 60s. Friday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with clear skies. Temperatures will get back to average by the weekend but the sunshine will stick around!



