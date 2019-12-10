Cold front moves through today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning everyone. Out the door, temperatures are mainly ranging in the 60s this morning, but a few may be in the low 70s.

There will also be areas of patchy dense fog. There is a dense fog advisory for Baldwin and Mobile Counties in Alabama and Jackson and George Counties in Mississippi until 8 AM. When the fog makes you say woah, take it slow! Don’t forget to use the low beams as well.

Also, as you head out the door reach for the umbrella as by this afternoon the chance for rain will be 70%. Highs today will be in the middle and upper 70s, but that’s before the cold front moves through. By tonight we’ll be in the 40s and we only warm to the mid 50s tomorrow.

Tomorrow begins with rain, but we may see a break in the rain by the afternoon. If you’re close to the coast, you still may have some rain. Thursday and Friday stay chilly with lows in the 40s with highs around 60, but we introduce another chance for rain. By Friday afternoon that chance jumps to 50% as our next system approaches.

There may be a few showers to start Saturday, but the trend will be clearing. We get sunshine in the afternoon and Sunday looks lovely and seasonable. By Monday we get more rain as our next cold front approaches.