Cold front brings rain and much colder temperatures for Halloween and beyond

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – An unsettled weather pattern will continue over the next 12-24 hours with elevated rain chances and a strong storm or two.



Keep the rain gear handy with on and off showers and storms through the evening and overnight period. Temperatures will stay warm hovering in the 70s. Humidity will stay exceptionally high.



We are tracking a cold front which is slated to move through the region Thursday morning. Scattered rain and clouds will linger through the day with clearing expected by the afternoon. The temperatures will likely drop through the day. Temperatures will stay in the 70s during the morning but fall into the 50s by the afternoon. It will be chilly and breezy for the trick-or-treaters.



Get ready for a winter blast. By Friday morning, temperatures will stay out in the upper 30s for most of the region. A wind chill may make it feel like it is below freezing in spots.