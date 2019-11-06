Cold front arrives tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast, we are halfway through the work-week.

Our forecast headlines include a wonderful Wednesday, Thursday Thunder, and a weekend chill.

Today starts cool, but it won’t be chilly. Temperatures warm steadily and like yesterday, most top out in the middle to upper 70s. A few will reach the 80 degree mark.

Skies will be predominately dry. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but the chance for any rain is less than 10%. Skies will have a good mix of mid and upper level clouds like the last two days. Sunrises and sunsets should continue to look lovely!

Tonight is quiet during the first half of the night and it will be mild as lows only fall into the lower and middle 60s. This is thanks to a bump in humidity as we’ll feel the influence of an approaching cold front.

Isolated showers will be possible early tomorrow, but rain chances will increase to 50% in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. In the afternoon and tomorrow night we get thunderstorms as the cold front moves from west to east across the area. While there may be a few thunderstorms, the risk for any severe weather is low.

Showers may linger into Friday morning, but it won’t be long past daybreak that we go to dry skies. The trend will be clearing clouds and it will get cool quickly. We may hit our high very early on Friday and in the afternoon we may only reach the lower 60s. At least the weather looks like it will cooperate for the Blues on Friday.

This weekend starts with a chill. Saturday begins with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We rebound to near 60 Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday begins in the middle 40s and we return to near 70 in the afternoon. Veteran’s Day will be a gorgeous fall day and will be very similar to Sunday. However, more changes will be on the way for Tuesday. Another cold front will be moving in and into the middle half of next week, we could get our coldest air so far this season. We could very easily be in the 30s and while there is no guarantee our first freeze for inland areas will be possible. Stay tuned.

The tropics are quiet and look to stay that way for the foreseeable future.