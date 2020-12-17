Cold afternoon with clearing skies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are having a chilly start to our day! Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s across our region with wind chill values in the mid 30s. We are seeing breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.

The sun is starting to break through the thick layer of clouds which will allow our temperatures to finally rise. Although our temperatures will still have a difficult time heating up this afternoon

.This afternoon we have a high temperature of 49 degrees with sunny conditions! Friday Morning we will likely be waking up to temperatures below freezing in the low 30s with a slight breeze. We will be slowly warming to the low 60s by this upcoming weekend. The next wave of rain will be this Sunday