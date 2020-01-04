Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We have a seasonable weekend ahead! This morning there is a 10% chance you will get a stray sprinkle before 10 am with overcast skies and then clearing out before the late afternoon hours. This afternoon we will be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees!

Baldwin, Escambia, Mobile and Santa Rosa county are under a wind advisory until 6pm this evening. We could see wind gusts up to 35 mph. These strong winds could break weak limbs from trees and cause potentially hazardous conditions. The cold front passed through last night and left behind cooler temperatures. We have another weak cold front that’s going to pass this afternoon that will bring even more drier conditions with strong NW winds left behind.

Our lows tonight will be in the upper 30s and chilly. Tomorrow we are going to be mostly sunny with a high of 60! Our temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s at the start of our work week with high in the low to mid 60s.

Our rain chances will come back on Tuesday as a cold front will be passing through our region. It will leave behind some chilly temperatures with a high of 56 on Wednesday!