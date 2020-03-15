Cloudy start, mostly sunny afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are waking up to only a few areas that are dealing with patchy fog. We have a lovely Sunday in store for you! This afternoon we will be mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees.

It’s a great day to go outside and get some fresh air as we are expecting a great afternoon. The winds are going to be light and there is a low risk for rip currents. There is only a low 10% chance of showers as we head into later this evening for our northern counties.

We are currently in a spring-like pattern with warm and humid conditions. A high pressure is dominating the Southeast which will keep our rain chances on the low end. Tomorrow we have a similar set up with a 10% chance of showers and a high of 80 degrees.

On St. Patrick’s day we have a high of 78 degrees with a 30% chance of showers. On Wednesday and for the rest of the week we will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers.