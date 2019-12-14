Cloudy start, lovely Saturday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- There is no rain in the forecast for this weekend! Today we will sit in the low to mid 60s this afternoon with partly cloudy turning to mostly sunny skies. The winds are going to be light and it is going to be pleasant outside.

We are going to be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow morning. We will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We are under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather on Monday with the next rain maker on the way. Isolated to scattered strong to severe storms are expected across the southeast. There is a low risk for damaging winds, a stray tornado or hail in our area. The cold front will pass through our area on Monday night into Tuesday morning. There is a 50% chance of rain Monday and 40% on Tuesday. The temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Monday and will drop to the mid 60s on Tuesday.

Once that front passes we have a major cool down on the way! For the remainder of the work week we will be in the 30s at night and low to mid 50s throughout the day. No chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. The next front will pass Friday brining rain back into the forecast.