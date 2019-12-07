Cloudy Saturday evening, chance of showers on Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We reached a high of 60 degrees earlier this afternoon and we will be waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s tomorrow morning! Heading into this evening there is a 10% chance of a sporadic shower. We have another cloudy day in store tomorrow with a 20% chance of rain.

There is a low [pressure spinning off the Gulf Coast that will keep the cloudy skies and low chance of rain for the next few days. Our temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. The rain chance will be heightened tomorrow with a 20% chance of a stray shower.

On Monday, the sun will peak through the clouds more and we will be in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. The rain chance remains low at 20%. On Tuesday, our next cold front passes through and will bring thunderstorms into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Another major cool down is on the way!

After that front passes, we will be back in the mid to upper 50s for a high from Wednesday to the end of the work week. On Friday, another wave of moisture will move from the Gulf and will increase our rain chances (40%). By next Saturday we should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s!