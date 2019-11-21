Clouds stream in tonight with a mild end to the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A slow warming trend has been underway this week. Another mild day lies ahead before our next cold front.

Our next weathermaker taking shape over the Southern Plains will aid in spreading cloud cover across the Gulf Coast Thursday night. A mostly cloudy sky and light southerly breeze will keep temperatures mild overnight with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will maintain a dry forecast through the night.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger through Friday with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. A stray shower will be possible Friday afternoon. The cold front will slide across the Gulf Coast from west to east on Saturday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible midday Saturday along the front. Temperatures will cool down for Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the lower and middle 60s and morning lows in the lower and middle 40s. Another rain chance will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.