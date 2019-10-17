Clouds increasing with Tropical Storm conditions possible along the Gulf Coast Friday night

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico with a likely chance of the potential subtropical/tropical cyclone bringing rain and tropical storm force winds to the Gulf Coast.

For tonight, you can expect temperatures to dip down into the upper 50’s. It will be a breezy night with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow afternoon we will start to see the effects of the disturbance. A Tropical Storm Warning is issued for parts of Baldwin and Mobile county as well as Escambia County FL, Santa Rosa County and Okaloosa County. It is likely that some of these areas will see wind gusts above 39 mph.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is issued for the coastal areas as well. This means that tide levels are higher than normal and if you are in an area prone to flooding you should stay alert.

The brunt of the storm should be cleared out of our area by Saturday afternoon. The low’s will be in the lower 60’s this weekend. A beautiful Sunday is expected with a high of 82 and only a 10% chance of rain.

We are looking out at our next front that could bring potential severe weather into the Gulf Coast Monday evening. After that front clears, we will see another cool down on Tuesday with those pleasant temperatures sticking around for a few days.