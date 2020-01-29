Clouds clearing tonight with a seasonable Thursday ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a cloudy and wet day for the Gulf Coast. Some changes are coming for Thursday with more rain coming to wrap up the work week.

The weather system that brought rain to the region on Wednesday will continue to move east. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the evening hours with a small chance of a lingering shower. Breezes will shift out of the northeast. Temperatures will continue to fall into the lower 40s by sunrise Thursday.

Thursday will be a dry day for the Gulf Coast with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will run close to seasonal norms with highs reaching the lower 60s. Clouds will begin to increase in coverage through the night as another quick-moving weather system approaches.

Friday will be another gloomy and wet day. An area of low pressure will slide though he Gulf of Mexico. Scattered rain will spread across the region. Most areas will end up with less than 1” of rain. Highs will stay cool thanks to overcast skies. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.

We are getting set for a gorgeous weekend. Skies will clear out Saturday with full sunshine by Sunday. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.