MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a gloomy and rainy stary to the work week, the Gulf Coast can look forward to brighter days ahead.

Showers will come to an end this evening as a weak system moves east. Clouds will linger across the region with light north winds. Some clearing is expected after midnight. Much of the gulf coast will wake up to lower and middle 30s Tuesday morning.

A few clouds will linger early Tuesday, but skies will become completely sunny by midday. Temperatures will warm nicely remaining just a few degrees below seasonal norms. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

A slow warming trend will continue through the back half of the week. Highs will reach the middle 60s. The rest of the week is looking bone-dry. Out next front will arrive this weekend bringing extra clouds. Rain will be lacking.