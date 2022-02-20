Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! What a way to cap off the weekend. Temperatures were very seasonable into the mid-60’s with mostly clear skies. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-50’s with clouds starting to move into the region. We will have a 30 percent chance for showers mainly in our northern counties heading into tomorrow with temperatures jumping up into the low-70’s.

Temperatures will reach almost 80 degrees by Thursday before dropping on Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Small rain chances will stick around for the entire week with the greatest chance on Friday at 40 percent. After the front moves through, we will have cooler temperatures and mostly clear skies making way for a weekend similar to this one.

Have a great week!