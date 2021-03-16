Closures, cancellations due to severe weather

Cancelled_1523652390163.png

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 is monitoring cancellations and closures due to the storms along the Gulf Coast.

Thomasville City Schools: Thomasville Elementary School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., while Thomasville High School and Thomasville Middle School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Greene County School District: Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. March 17.

Washington County Schools: All Washington County Schools will dismiss at 1:00 PM tomorrow, March 17, 2021. 

George County School District: The George County School District will have an early dismissal (60%) day for students and staff on Wednesday, 3/17/2021. Please reach out to your local schools for specific dismissal times.

