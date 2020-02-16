Cliff’s Landing largely under water as waters from heavy rains in North Alabama arrive

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Water from heavy rains in Northand Central Alabama are making it down the watershed into our area. And that’s leading to some pretty high water in places. Drone video and pictures from Cliff’s Landing in Baldwin County show the impact. They show the docks and the entire parking lot of the of the popular boat launch area under water. North Alabama and North Mississippi both saw large amounts of rain last week. In Mississippi, the governor has declared a state of emergency because of rising flood waters.

Images from the drone show how much of it is under water. Only the area that is on an elevated part of the property is still dry.

This WKRG.com archive photo shows what the area normally looks like.

