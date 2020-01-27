Clearing and seasonable

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. Today brings a clearing sky, but early on a stray shower can’t be ruled out so keep the umbrella handy just in case.

The day begins in the upper 40s so an extra layer would be good to have as well. By this afternoon the rain will have moved away and temperatures will be seasonable. Highs will reach the lower and middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tonight brings a normal January chill with lows in the mid-40s. It’s plenty of sunshine tomorrow as high pressure sits over us. Highs will be in the lower and mid-60s. The dry skies will be short-lived though as rain returns tomorrow night into Wednesday.

Thursday looks to be dry, but another round of rain returns on Friday. We’re still fine-tuning the timing. Rain may linger into early on Saturday, but Sunday looks dry.

Temperature-wise this week into the weekend, we won’t stray far from seasonable temperatures. That means highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. If anything, we’ll be slightly above average through the next week or so.