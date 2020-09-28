Cleanup efforts underway this week at Silverhill Elementary School

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Volunteers are needed to help cleanup Silverhill Elementary School after Hurricane Sally left a mess in the area nearly two weeks ago.

If you’re interested, volunteers are asked to arrive in front of the school at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Area middle school students and high school students are eligible for service hours if they participate.

A list of needed supplies are below:

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories