Cleanup efforts underway this week at Silverhill Elementary School
by: Blake BrownPosted: / Updated:
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Volunteers are needed to help cleanup Silverhill Elementary School after Hurricane Sally left a mess in the area nearly two weeks ago.
If you’re interested, volunteers are asked to arrive in front of the school at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Area middle school students and high school students are eligible for service hours if they participate.
A list of needed supplies are below:
