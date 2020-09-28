Cleanup efforts underway this week at Silverhill Elementary School

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Volunteers are needed to help cleanup Silverhill Elementary School after Hurricane Sally left a mess in the area nearly two weeks ago.

If you’re interested, volunteers are asked to arrive in front of the school at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Area middle school students and high school students are eligible for service hours if they participate.

A list of needed supplies are below:

LATEST STORIES