Clarke County resident collecting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Zeta

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Zeta is a name Washington and Clarke County residents wish they could forget.

“Just seeing all of the destruction from trees down on homes and on powerlines, the roads that were closed. It was really difficult to see,” said Savannah Autry.

An area usually safe from hurricane force winds was hit hard by a fast-moving storm system last month.

“I know some people, just from like growing up with them, who did lose their homes and lost vehicles,” said Autry.

That’s why she’s collecting donations of all kinds to make sure needs are fulfilled.

“Maybe just help them with a little bit of comfort,” she added.

Cleanup continues in many rural communities. For those still in need, Savannah’s collecting blankets, clothes and food items. But, if you’re in the giving spirit this holiday season other donations are welcome, too.

“If we do receive donations that are toys, or Christmas gifts or anything like that I mean that’ll be great. There are families around here with kids who were impacted,” said Autry.

Savannah plans to distribute the items next week in Grove Hill. You can connect with her here.

LATEST STORIES: