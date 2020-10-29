City warns residents to beware of transient contractors

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The city of Biloxi is warning residents to be cautious of hiring transient contractors in the wake of Hurricane Zeta.

See portion of news release released Thursday afternoon below.

Property owners are warned to beware of transient contractors who typically set up shop in the wake of disasters such as a hurricane.

The City of Biloxi is home to many reputable, licensed building contractors who are qualified to make repairs. However, after a storm, a number of transient contractors set up temporary shop in our community.

Before having any work done, ask to see the person’s City of Biloxi license card, which is required to do business in this city. Do not pay any money in advance. Do not sign any contracts. And do not pay any money until the work has been inspected and approved by a city inspector.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the Community Development Department, beginning Friday morning, at 228-435-6280. City of Biloxi

