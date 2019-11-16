Chilly start, pleasant Saturday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- A chilly start this morning! We are going to warm up into the low 60s this afternoon with no chance of rain and sunny skies. We have a very pleasant weekend ahead with dry air and low humidity.

This morning we are breezy with winds around 10-15 mph. The winds will be from the North at 10 mph this afternoon. By tonight, the winds will be calm.

The cold air is going to stick around into the middle of next week. We are going to be on a slow warming trend with only rising a few degrees each day. You can expect to cool down into the low 40s tonight with Sundays high at 64.

We will be back in the upper 60s by Tuesday and in the lower 70s by Thursday. There is no chance of rain until next Friday!