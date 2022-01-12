Chilly start, mild finish

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are starting out chilly this morning in the 30’s for most north of I-10 and lower 40’s at the coast. The good news is the wind has died down so wind chill is not as much of an issue. The radar is clear to start as well.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees for most. We are not expecting any rain, but as low pressure moves across the area, you will likely see a few more clouds. Tonight, lows will drop back into the 30’s and 40’s with clearing skies.

We bring back sunshine for Thursday and Friday with highs back up into the 60’s. Our next rain chance comes Saturday into Sunday as our next system moves through. Right now, we are just expecting rain with maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Currently, no severe weather is expected. After that moves through, we are in for another cooldown next week.