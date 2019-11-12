Chilly nights and crisp days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This morning brought record cold. We broke records in both Mobile & Pensacola. Mobile got to 26° which breaks the old record of 31° and in Pensacola reached 29°, breaking the old record of 30°.

Temperatures have rebounded today even though it remains crisp. Highs this afternoon will reach the 50s, but compared to this morning, that will feel lovely. Plus, it’s nothing but sunshine during the early afternoon.

It’s cold again tonight, however, it won’t be freezing. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s as some moisture moves in. Tomorrow brings a slight chance for a few cool showers with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures continue to moderate into the weekend, but we stay well BELOW seasonable averages. Highs by Friday will be in the upper 50s and it’s low 60s for highs this weekend with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our unseasonably cool weather lasts into next week under mostly dry skies.