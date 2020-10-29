Chilly nights ahead, Tracking multiple cold fronts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Zeta is gone and now the clean-up begins. Thankfully, we have some quiet and cooler weather ahead to aid in that process.

A cold front has swept through he Gulf Coast. This is the same front that picked up Zeta and accelerated the storm north and east. This has ushered in drier and cooler air. This evening, temperatures will cool steadily aided by a north and northwesterly breeze. Skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures in the 50s for most of the evening. By sunrise Friday, many sports will dip into the 40s. You will need a light jacket if you are out early.

Friday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will run cool for this time of year with highs in the middle 60s. Winds will stay steady out of the north. Winds will be stronger over the water. The air mass will moderate through the weekend. Lows will bottom out in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 70s. We will add a few more clouds Sunday ahead of our next cold front. That will arrive Sunday afternoon. Another blast of cool, autumn air will move in early next week. Highs will only reach the lower 60s with mornings in the lower 40s. The extended outlook is quite dry.