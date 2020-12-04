Chilly night ahead, Next rain chance arrives Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front has cleared the region. Skies have been stubbornly sticking around, but that will change as we take to into the evening.

Drier air is building into the region behind a cold front. This will lead to clearing skies through Friday evening and into the overnight period. A steady breeze will continue out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will cool quickly overnight. Most of the region will wake up to 30s and 40s Saturday morning under a mostly clear sky. Have the jackets as you head out early this weekend.

Saturday will be sunny early on. Some extra clouds will begin building into the region late in the day, but rain will hold off. Highs will range from the upper 50s north and inland to the lower 60s closer to the coast. Clouds will continue to build into Sunday.

A weak surface trough will slide east through the Gulf of Mexico Sunday. This will lead to a cloudy day on the Gulf Coast with some scattered light rain. Drier air will move back into the region next week. Temperatures will start off cool but will warm up late in the week.