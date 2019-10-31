Chilly for Trick-or-Treat, then just COLD tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast and Happy Halloween. Big changes are on the way today.

Early on it will be warm with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms may become strong and severe weather can’t be ruled out, but the threat looks low. If a storm were to become strong or severe the main threat would be straight line winds.

Rain will move from west to east across the area today. After the initial line moves through there will be lingering rain behind the front. Past noon most of the rain will be east of I-65 and the rain will be coming to an end by mid to late afternoon. The trend for the rest of the afternoon the trend is clearing and cooling.

Most west of I-65 will hit their high temperature this morning and if you’re east of I-65 your high may occur as late as noon. It won’t take long for there to be a chill in the air. At 2 pm most will either by in the 50s along and north of I-10 and low 60s close to the coast with a sometimes strong north wind.

Skies are looking dry for trick-or-treat, but a warm Halloween costume may be the way to go. We’ll be in the 50s at 60 pm and wind chills may already be in the 40s. By 9 pm we’ll be in the 40s and wind chills will be in the 30s farther inland!

Temperatures will continue plummet into the overnight. Most tomorrow wake up in the upper 30s along and north of I-10 while it’s lower 40s at the coast. With a continuing north wind around 15-20 mph wind chills may be around freezing! Make sure you practice proper fire safety if you turn your heater on.

This front will set the table for a cool weekend. Mornings will be chilly, but temperatures rebound to near 60 tomorrow and low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. At least there will be plenty of sunshine!

In the tropics there is one named storm. That is subtropical storm Rebekah in the northeastern Atlantic. It will continue moving east and will fade away in cooler waters. It is not coming anywhere close to the US. The tropics are otherwise quiet.