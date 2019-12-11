Chilly, damp, and windy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast, it feels like we’re waking up in a completely different place today.

It’s going to be chilly and damp as you head out the door with temperatures mainly in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s. There is a wind advisory until noon close to the coast. Winds will be northerly around 15-25 mph and gusts may reach 35 mph.

Scattered showers will be around during the first half of the day, but the afternoon looks mostly dry. Just during the morning with the rain and wind, make sure both hands are on the wheel and give yourself plenty of time.

We’ll go from cold to cool this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Tonight is dry and brisk with lows in the mid-40s. Rain chances will be on the rise again tomorrow while staying cool in the 50s.

On Friday it’s scattered showers with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures arrive this weekend. The sunshine won’t stick around too long though. Our next cold front will be moving towards us by the early half of next week.