Chilly again tonight, mild and refreshing start to the week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday Gulf Coast!

The cold front trekked through our neighborhood yesterday, leaving behind much cooler and much drier air. Most saw tons of sunshine today and refreshing temperatures. Highs were well below average today and that will continue for the next couple of days. Our radar is crystal clear with dry air hovering over our area. Temps are sitting comfortably in the 50’s and 60’s right now, and tonight, lows will drop to the mid-to-upper 40’s north of I-10 and 50’s at the coast.

For your Monday we only warm up to the low-to-mid 70’s. The wind will still be from the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will stay below average through Tuesday with no rain, but starting midweek, highs rebound to the 80’s with lows in the 60’s accompanied by scattered rain chances ahead of our next system.

There is no tropical development expected within the next 5 days.