Check out this large hail reported in Texas yesterday afternoon, 5.33″ in diameter!

Burkburnett, TX. (WKRG)- Multiple severe thunderstorms moved across Texas and the Mid-West yesterday afternoon.

There was one report of a large hail core that was 5.33″ in diameter! We typically don’t see hail reported that large in diameter. If hail falls at this size it could escalate into a dangerous situation.

