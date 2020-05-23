Check out this large hail reported in Texas yesterday afternoon, 5.33″ in diameter!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Happy Friday! Today's headlines include a little less rain, a little more heat, and unsettled weather next week.

Rain chances will run slightly lower for today and Saturday. There is plenty of humidity though. In the mornings, be on the lookout for patchy fog. Any fog that forms in the morning will quickly lift giving way to a mix of clouds and sunshine. A south wind will keep temperatures up. Highs will range from the lower 80s at the coast to the upper 80s to near 90 inland. Heat index values will likely be in the lower 90s. A few stray showers or sprinkles will be possible early, but by the afternoon we'll introduce the chance for an isolated rumble of thunder with the best chance being north of the coast.