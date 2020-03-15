Check it out! Shooting Star caught on the WKRG Morning show

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — WOW! This morning during a weather hit a shooting star zoomed through the sky on the Atmore Wind Creek and Casino camera!
News 5 Meteorologist Colleen Peterson caught this view in the corner of her eye and thought it was a shooting star but didn’t want to confirm it until review. After looking over the show it is confirmed! A ball of fire shot through Atmores sky early this morning!
