Check it out! Shooting Star caught on the WKRG Morning show

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — WOW! This morning during a weather hit a shooting star zoomed through the sky on the Atmore Wind Creek and Casino camera!

News 5 Meteorologist Colleen Peterson caught this view in the corner of her eye and thought it was a shooting star but didn’t want to confirm it until review. After looking over the show it is confirmed! A ball of fire shot through Atmores sky early this morning!

