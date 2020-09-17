Cat. 2 storm demolished building, damaged homes near Daphne

BELFOREST, Ala. (WKRG) – The Eastern Shore Aquatic Center was completely leveled by Hurricane Sally’s winds this week. The facility, located on County Road 64 in Belforest, is unrecognizable after the category 2 storm slammed into Baldwin County.

“You could hear trees popping all over the neighborhood snapping and that’s when big Bertha went down and luckily it ended up falling on the end of the house where we weren’t,” said Julie Taylor who lives in Spanish Fort.

Taylor tells us she went through Hurricane Ivan 16 years ago, but nothing could prepare her for the scary moments early Wednesday morning.

“I actually was hunkered down in my hallway because I didn’t know what other trees were going to fall this is an old neighborhood and these trees are massive so I didn’t know if a tree would fall on us from another property,” she said.

A large pine tree fell onto her home. Luckily, her family wasn’t injured.

It’s a similar sight right now across much of Baldwin County. Power lines are down and crews are working as quickly as possible to restore electricity.

