Calm this morning, scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off calm this morning with temperatures in the 60’s for most. A shower or two is possible this morning, but rain chances become more scattered through the afternoon. Rain will be most likely west of I-65, but we cannot rule out a shower or storm in NW FL as well. Highs today will reach right where they should be this time of year in the upper 70’s for most.

Tonight, the rain will fade after sunset as lows drop to the mid-to-upper 60’s. The rain will ramp back up again early Thursday morning, this time, mainly east of I-65.

We start to dry out Friday afternoon just in time for the weekend. While the humidity will be lower after the rain, we will actually see a warming trend with temps in the low-to-mid 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s Saturday into next week.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way for the next handful of days.