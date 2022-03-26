MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! There has been plenty of sunshine to go around throughout the day with temperatures reaching up into the mid-70’s. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper-40’s with clear skies. Clear skies will stay in place through Monday with temperatures continuing to sit in the mid- to upper-70’s.

By Tuesday, clouds will slowly start to make their way into the News 5 area ahead of our next rainmaker. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday with some storms being severe. We will continue to keep you updated on that risk for severe weather as we head into the start of next week. After that rain moves out, temperatures will be back in the upper-70’s with lower rain chances as we head into the weekend.