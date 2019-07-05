Bring on the heat! With a couple thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good afternoon Gulf Coast! We hope you had a fun and safe 4th of July!

If you thought yesterday was hot, today will be even a couple degrees hotter with highs in the lower to mid 90s along the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. Heat indices could exceed 108 today, especially in our coastal communities, so we will keep you updated on a possible heat advisory. About a third of the area will get a cooling shower and thunderstorm today. Much like yesterday, because it is so hot and humid, of the thunderstorms that do form, a couple could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Tomorrow is a repeat of today with rain coverage at 30%. Highs will still be in the mid 90s.

Next week, we stick to this summertime pattern with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.