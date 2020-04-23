BREAKING: Flooding in Atmore, Chief urges people to stay off the roads

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police Chief Chuck Brooks is urging residents to stay off the roads in Atmore due to flooding there. Brooks says there’s major flooding in Downtown Atmore with water crossing over the road. He sent a picture of the situation on Highway 31 to WKRG News 5. WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown is headed to the scene.

The entire WKRG News 5 viewing area is under a tornado watch until 1pm and it is as Weather Alert Day. Get the latest from our LIVE Weather Alert Blog.

