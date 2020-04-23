BREAKING: Flooding in Atmore, Chief urges people to stay off the roads

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police Chief Chuck Brooks is urging residents to stay off the roads in Atmore due to flooding there. Brooks says there’s major flooding in Downtown Atmore with water crossing over the road. He sent a picture of the situation on Highway 31 to WKRG News 5. WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown is headed to the scene.
The entire WKRG News 5 viewing area is under a tornado watch until 1pm and it is as Weather Alert Day. Get the latest from our LIVE Weather Alert Blog.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board working with businesses to navigate new normal
- LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, Former U.S. Surgeon General provide updates on COVID-19 response
- On Social Security? Here’s your stimulus check info
- Nurse working COVID-19 frontlines living out of camper to protect pregnant wife
- City of Prichard councilman detained for being out past curfew