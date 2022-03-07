WINTERSET, Iowa (WHO) – Eight members of a family took shelter in an Iowa home as Saturday’s tornado headed toward them, but only four survived. Two neighbors also died, according to Madison County authorities.

One of the victims was identified as 63-year-old Melissa Bazley.

Her husband and adult son survived. Bazley’s son-in-law Mike Bolger, 37, died. So did two of his three children: Kinlee, 5, and Owen, 2. His other son survived. Bazley’s daughter, Kuri, suffered serious injuries.

The Bolgers had been visiting from Blue Springs, Missouri.

A family friend set up an online fundraiser to help with medical and funeral expenses.

Rodney Clark, 64, and Cecilia Lloyd, 72, also died after the tornado hit their homes down the street from the Bazleys.

The tornado was part of a storm system that caused damage in other counties, as well, including Polk, Jasper, and Lucas. One person died in Lucas County.