Blakeley State Park cancels event due to weather

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Historic Blakeley State Park has announced they’re canceling their fall festival event due to weather.
“We regret that due to the forecast for heavy rain and inclement weather, we have to cancel our scheduled #FallFest tomorrow night,” they posted on Facebook.
The event was originally scheduled for Friday night in Spanish Fort.
