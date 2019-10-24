Blakeley State Park cancels event due to weather

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies will stay mostly clear through the evening and overnight period as high pressure remains in control of the Gulf Coast weather pattern. Temperatures will cool through the 60s with light winds out of the northeast. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s. Some upper 40s will be possible inland, well away from the coast. At the coast, Thursday temperatures will start off in the middle and upper 50s.

On Thursday, our next weather maker will begin to take shape in the western Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will begin to spread across the Gulf Coast for the send half of the day. Highs will top out in the middle 70s. A slim chance of rain will be possible after 3 PM mainly near the coast. Rain will begin spreading into the region Thursday night and Friday morning. Some areas could pick up 1-3” through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s and morning lows in the 60s.