Beautiful Weekend ahead, Another cool down coming

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cool and dry air has returned to the Gulf Coast. A warm-up is on tap for the weekend followed by another cooldown ahead of Thanksgiving.

High pressure is in charge leading to a quiet pattern on the Gulf Coast. Skies will remain mostly clear through the night with a much lighter breeze. Temperatures will again fall into the lower 40s for much of the Gulf Coast. That light wind will begin shifting out of the east.

An easterly breeze for Saturday will signal the start of a warming trend. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures should warm nicely after the cool start. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This trend will continue into Sunday. Highs will reach the middle 70s with another cold front slowly approaching the region. We anticipate a few more clouds around for the second half of the weekend.

The next cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning bringing a few showers. Skies should become sunny by Monday afternoon and temperatures will fall. The coolest day next week will be Tuesday with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Another warm-up will come in time for Thanksgiving.