Beautiful Sunday forecast, watching the next rain maker mid-week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We have a beautiful forecast for our region today! We woke up in the low to mid 50s across the region and are going to heat up to the low to mid 70s today. No rain is in the forecast today! If you are heading out to the beach there is a moderate-high risk for rip currents today.

We are going to be waking up to chilly temperatures tomorrow morning as well with dry conditions. The clouds will start to make its way into our area tomorrow evening. We might see a stray shower or two heading into the evening.

A wave of moisture will move into our area on Tuesday and will linger around until the next front comes into our area on Thursday. We expect to dry out and cool down by the upcoming weekend.