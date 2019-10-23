Beautiful fall weather until rain arrives Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! We are halfway through the work-week.

We’ll be treated to some beautiful fall weather today. As you head out the door this morning make sure you have an extra layer as there will be a little chill in the air. That chill will turn into some lovely weather by this afternoon as highs will reach the lower and middle 70s with plenty of sunshine. We get another cool night tonight with lows dropping to the lower and middle 50s under clear skies.

The first half of Thursday will look like today with highs around 75, but shower chances will increase by tomorrow evening. That increase in moisture will be ahead of our next system that will move towards our neighborhood on Friday.

We’ll get showers and thunderstorms on Friday, but it won’t be too warm with highs in the 70s. This front is likely to stall and this will keep our weather a little unsettled for Saturday at a 50% chance for wet weather. Sunday is looking a little better with rain chances only around 1 in 5 at 20%.

As we start the new work-week it’s mild mornings in the 60s and afternoons in the 70s with isolated to scattered showers.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

In the tropics, there is an area of clouds and low pressure just east of the Yucatan Peninsula. As this moves into the southernmost Gulf of Mexico it has a low chance of developing. However, with the front moving south, any development is unlikely as it will likely get absorbed.