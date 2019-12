Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We have a foggy start to our Saturday with a cloudy weekend ahead! A weak area of low pressure is sliding across the Gulf Coast that will increase our cloud coverage and give us a small chance for a sporadic shower or two (10%).

Our temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon and then we will be waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s Sunday morning. The rain chance will be heightened tomorrow with a 20% chance of a stray shower. We will be back in the low 70s tomorrow until Tuesday.