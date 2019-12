MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has entered a quiet and chilly weather pattern. This looks to continue tonight and Thursday.

An area of high pressure will remain in charge of the weather pattern for the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. tonight. Breezes will be lighter out of the northeast. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will likely fall into the lower 30s. Some of our northern locations will dip into the upper 20s. Make sure you keep the heavier jackets handy tonight and Thursday morning.