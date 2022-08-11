MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Do you know a local student who’s all about the weather? WKRG News 5 is giving them a chance to appear on-air with our First Alert Storm Team in our new weather segment, the Kidcast.

Every Tuesday at 9 a.m., we will feature a local student as our WKRG News 5 Kidcaster. School kids ages 8 to 12 selected for the Kidcast segment will deliver Almanac Weather information in a pre-recorded, on-camera chat with a WKRG News 5 meteorologist.