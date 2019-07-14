Barry moving inland, Flooding and severe threats continue today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Barry made landfall yesterday afternoon near Intracoastal City, LA. Flooding rains continue to fall across parts of Louisiana. Barry will slowly move inland and weaken.

Although Barry made landfall to our west, we felt the impacts in the form of flooding rainfall. Some spots saw 5-7″ of rain. This led to flash flood warnings. A flood flash flood watch lasts through this evening. Any additional rainfall we see today could cause flooding. Never drive over a flooded roadway.

There is a small risk of severe weather today. A marginal risk covers much of the news 5 area. This means there is a small risk of an isolated weak tornado.

The coastal flood advisory continues as the onshore flow continues. Flooding of up to 3 ft. at the coast is possible, especially at high tide. Surf will continue to be 5-8 ft. and the high risk for rip currents continues through at least Monday.

Rain coverage today could be as high as 70%. You are more likely to get wet the farther west you live. Afternoon high temperatures will be below average in the 80s.

Next week we return to a more seasonable weather patter with highs in the low 90s and a 20-30% coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.