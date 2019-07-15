Barry continues to weaken, Isolated showers today

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Tropical Depression Barry will continue to weaken and move north. Barry will likely be just a post tropical cyclone, or remnant low, by the end of the day. It will stop having an influence on our weather after today.

We get the risk of just a few more tropical rain showers today before we return to a more typical summer weather pattern tomorrow. Rain coverage will be near 40% today. You are more likely to see rain if you live in our Mississippi counties. Otherwise, there will just be a few small downpours through the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and afternoon highs reach into the upper 80s and low 90s.

A high risk for rip currents still exists at the beaches. You should not be swimming if double red flags are flying. Double red flags mean the water is closed. A single red flag means there is a high risk of rip currents and it is still not a good idea to get in past your knees.

The rest of the week we fall back into a typical July pattern with highs in the low 90s each afternoon and a 20-30% risk of an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm. Lows each night will be in the low top middle 70s inland and mid to upper 70s at the coast.

